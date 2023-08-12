sony has been the subject of rumors about the development of a revision of the playstation 5often called ps5 slim, which would occupy a removable disk drive. Now images and a video of a model of PS5 it looks thinner and a bit shorter, and it may have a removable disk drive.

The first leaked image of the rumored ps5 slim it appeared on a Chinese forum earlier today, and now a leaked video gives us a better look at this device. The video, from Better Way Electronics, an Australian computer repair specialist PlayStationshows the plastic casing of a possible future model of the PS5. It has a bulge for the drive, a curve in the middle with a smaller gap for the vents, two slots on each side of the case, and two USB-C ports on the front instead of a single USB-C port. and USB-A ports found on current models of PS5.

Insider Gaming reported last year that sony I was preparing a PS5 with a removable disk drive by September 2023. It is rumored that the next model of PS5 it will be sold separately without the drive or in a package, which means that the slimmer model could soon become the PS5 by default, allowing people to plug in a drive at a later date.

Microsoft seems to be sure that a model ps5 slim It will arrive at the end of this year. The maker of Xbox referenced the rumors in documents filed as part of the case FTC vs. Microsoft last month. Microsoft seems to believe that he ps5 slim will be priced at $399.99, the same price as the PS5 Digital Edition. sony also began its first sales of PS5 in the UK, Germany, India and other parts of Europe recently. The price reduction promotions began just as sony announced that it had sold 40 million PS5 since the console launched last month.

If the original rumors turn out to be true, then we have weeks left to find out if the ps5 slim is genuine and if these leaked photos and videos are authentic.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: I don’t know about you, but I see him more facha than “PolyStation 5” what of ps5 slim.