The last big hit of Activision and his saga Call of duty; the battle royale Warzone, prepares for new content. According to a leak on Twitter, you can see images about the possible new leaked map of Warzone.

For some time now, it is being rumored that there would be a new map on the way in the Ural Mountains that would have been discarded and also a version of the current one. Verdansk, but set in the 80s.

Since Season 2 began on February 25, the leaks of a new nuclear event have been constant. It all started when zombies invaded Verdansk at the beginning of this season, since there have been several easter eggs pointing to the map would be bombed to kill the zombies.

Audio files of the possible nuclear event and a trailer showing parts of a new map were leaked. Activision He quickly scrapped all the images, but the damage was done.

The debate between leakers continues, after new information appeared about the map of the Ural Mountains and not the remodeling of Verdansk during the 80s, of which polygon echoed.

The image is quite blurry, so we do not know if it will be legitimate. Until season 3 starting on April 22 we will not have the reveal of the new map. Warzone is available for Xbox One (enhanced for One X) and Xbox Series (with 120 FPS mode) and PC.