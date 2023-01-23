Tigres needs to drop one of its foreign soccer players in order to register Nicolás Ibáñez, its brand new hire for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, Rafael Carioca and Florian Thauvin were the main candidates to leave the ranks of the UANL group. However, it seems that Diego Cocca, the club’s coach, has already made a decision and the sacrificed will be the French winger.
Despite working alongside the team, Thauvin has not had minutes in the first three dates of the tournament and the feline board already finds a place for him, by forced marches, in another team. During the recent days it has been inferred that the world champion in 2018 could return to play in a European league. In this sense, Olympique de Marseille and Newcastle United have sounded like the most interested teams, although this situation has not yet been defined.
According to Mexican and French media, the 29-year-old attacker would return to his love club: Olympique de Marseille. These reports indicate that Thauvin would have already had contacts with the Ligue 1 club and that his intention is to return to the team he left in 2021. If the operation is completed, the player from Orleans would live his third stage with Les Phocéens.
So far it is unknown if Thauvin would come to Marseille on loan or if it will be for sale. According to the Transfermarkt platform, the approximate market value of Florian Thauvin is 10 million euros.
During his time as a Tigres player, the Frenchman’s numbers have been well below expectations. In 38 games played, Thauvin only scored eight goals and gave five assists. It seems that the attacker never finished adapting to the different climates of the country, the height and the level of play in Liga MX.
