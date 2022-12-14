This would be the Murcian version of Messi’s anger at the World Cup: “What are you looking at, stupid?” / INSTAGRAM: @undiano_rillenco

The phrase “What are you looking at, fool?” of Leo Messi is undoubtedly one of the most commented moments of the World Cup in Qatar. The Argentina-Holland quarterfinal match has become one of the most tense matches of the championship. Although the albiceleste team took the victory and will play the final on Sunday after beating Croatia, it carries with it what for many is an example of not knowing how to win. The live anger of the number 10 with Weghorst, the Dutch striker, has gone viral and the most ingenious have made memes and all kinds of funny videos on social networks.

The Argentine, who also charged the Spanish referee, while addressing the media in his country, faced Weghorst: «What are you looking at, silly? Go over there». After the commotion, he clarified that he behaved like this because the number 19 (Wout Weghorst) “since he entered the game he began to provoke.” The famous phrase has not stopped sounding on TikTok and it is already a trend that thousands of users have interpreted to laugh at the moment that Messi starred in. The comedian Undiano Rillenco has gone one step further and has covered the clash to turn Messi into a Murcian. Dressed in the Real Murcia shirt, the humorist has changed the famous phrase to the following: «What’s up, the posh fool? He throws pa ‘there that I’ emboco ‘with the bambo. Look what I tell you, azurullao ».

With these Murcian words, the stand-up stand-up artist Undiamo Rillenco has moved the soccer star to the Region. A video that he has shared on his Instagram account and has accumulated more than 100,000 views. Although the users who have already seen it have commented that they have not stopped laughing, they say that it has not included the mythical ‘acho’.

In social networks there are authentic wonders with the moment of Messi. On Twitter you can find the montage that a user has made with the part of the Argentine and one of the characters recreated by comedian José Mota, or a compilation of the versions that have been made in other languages. The video of his wife Antonella repeating these words has also gone viral.