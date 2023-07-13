The player Edwin Cardona challenged himself to have other airs in soccer after the instability he recently had in Argentina, for this reason he arrives at América de Cali as a luxury reinforcement.

The 30-year-old midfielder would return to the League where he played for Atlético Nacional, Santa Fe and Junior, but now he will wear Scarlet.



However, for Cardona to start playing, it only takes him and América de Cali to reach an agreement on his salary.

However, it is estimated that the monthly salary of the former Atlético Nacional in América de Cali it would be $220 million pesos; much less than what he earned in teams like Rayados de Monterrey, Boca JuniorsPachuca, Xolos de Tijuana and Racing de Avellaneda.

And it is that the player’s salary figure would increase as long as he stands out in different objectives such as the League title or the Betplay Cup.

Cardona, great signing of America



A few days ago, great expectations had been generated regarding the possibility that Cardona would leave Racing de Avellaneda to come to the country to play with America.

The flyer arrived in Cali and this Wednesday he presented medical examinations and only the officialization of America is missing.



As circulated in images on social networks, Cardona, who signed for one year, will wear the scarlet club’s number 88 shirt.

He joins Víctor Ibarbo, the other reinforcement of the poster that the scarlet team brought, which is now directed by coach Lucas González.

📷 Edwin Cardona is at the Cascajal Sports Headquarters to carry out the medical examinations that would link him to América de Cali. 🩺👹 pic.twitter.com/PHqsS7FlyH — America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) July 12, 2023

The experienced midfielder arrives in Colombia as one of the most renowned signings, although he is not in his best football moment, since he did not find his best performance at the Academy and barely caught minutes in 34 games in a year and a halfin which he scored two goals and served an assist.

