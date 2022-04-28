This weekend the last day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament will take place, day 17 will be hosted by Club de Fútbol Monterrey receiving Club Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente.
The match will be this Saturday, April 30 at 7:06 p.m. from the BBVA Stadium, where the Pandilla with guaranteed playoffs could still aspire to direct Liguilla, while the border team will try to sneak into the playoffs.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The striker for Rayados de Monterrey and the Mexican national team, Rogelio Funes Moriunderwent successful surgery on his left knee on April 20 and is in the recovery process to reappear with the Monterrey team in the final phase of Clausura 2022.
Funes Mori He had presented problems in his left knee, he had not been able to play with the team since March 5 and before that he had to have his joint cleaned so that he can be at 100%.
The striker’s recovery process is expected to last between 10 and 14 days, so the team will be without the attacker until a possible Liguilla.
According to information from the journalist Axel Solis that covers the events of the Monterrey team, this would be the starting eleven with which Victor Manuel Vucetich would close the regular phase of the contest.
Lineup Monterey (4-2-3-1) | Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo; Maximiliano Meza, Joel Campbell, Arturo González and Vincent Janssen.
#lineup #Vucetich #send #face #Xolos
Leave a Reply