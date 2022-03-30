The Mexican team is a very small step away from securing its qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A positive result against El Salvador puts them in their eighth consecutive World Cup and with that, speculation also begins about the jersey that El Tri will wear. in this competition.
Several images are circulating on social networks where you can see not only the jersey, but also photographs of the players with the position.
If these images turn out to be real, it would be Mexico’s return to green as their home kit. This was a request that the fans made very strongly and that apparently both Adidas and the managers of the national team did listen.
The home shirt has a very striking pattern on the chest. Meanwhile, the visitor’s shirt, with the off-white color and wine details, refers to the national team’s shirts that were used in the 1930s and 1950s.
Likewise, it would be the first shirt with the new shield, which also generated controversy. Same shield that was announced months ago, but will hardly be used officially.
Of course, this is not official information, but with the photographs and the image that comes from the sponsor, everything seems to indicate that this will be the jersey that Mexico will wear in the World Cup.
