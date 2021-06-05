It seems that a possible Halo Infinite launch window. And it is that as we are in that period prior to E3 where we hear a lot of speculation, rumors and leaks, which allow us to “anticipate” some of the content of future conferences of the different companies. The truth is that officially on the release date of Halo Infinite there is nothing more than a promise that it will come out at the end of the year. We have also seen the art of the new brutes.

This is most likely to change in the Upcoming Xbox presentation with Bethesda at E3 2021. The new information about the Halo Infinite release window was shared by an insider, who assured that the game would arrive earlier than expected. The first date that was speculated for the launch of the game was November, as it is the date of the 20th anniversary of the saga. But the Halo Infinite launch window according to this insider would be before this.

Halo Infinite multiplayer would be shown at E3

Halo Infinite launch window

Through Colt Eastwood, a prominent YouTuber who often covers what happens with Xbox, said that the launch window for Halo Infinite would be in September 2021. Eastwood shared this information on his last video where he said that Halo Infinite will be the game with which Xbox will open in its showcase. During this presentation, it is said that 343 Industries plans to show a bit of the game’s campaign, but it will mainly highlight the multiplayer component, something we have not seen so far.

Eastwood said this segment of the showcase will also confirm Halo Infinite release date in September. Eastwood says that he has been speaking with several different sources who have relayed these details about the Halo Infinite launch window to him. Assuming these sources are reliable, the game would launch in September. However, since we do not know the source here, it is best to take everything with a grain of salt.