The renowned analyst and “leaker” of Apple news, Ming-Chi Kuo, assured that the expected Foldable iPhone will arrive in 2023 with an 8-inch OLED QHD + screen. In addition, he noted that the company expects to order between 15 and 20 million units in the first year.

After a first stage of testing, folding phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Huawei Mate Xs, settled on the market. So It is not surprising that Apple is also interested in competing in this area.

Kuo predicts that folding smartphones will become in “essential” objects for the main brands because they will integrate a hybrid solution between phone and tablet. This will produce a “super refresh cycle” in the higher ranges.

With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, according to Kuo, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable iPhone trend.

“Based on the capacity plan requested by Apple, We predict that shipments of the foldable iPhone will reach 15-20 million units in 2023“.

It is known that Apple has some patents registered with the foldable iPhone and it is not the first time that Kuo has advanced this information. However, it is the first time that the analyst gives some details about the technology that the terminal will have.

According to this leaker, it is expected that Apple adopts silver nanowire technology for the touch surface, a solution that allows the screen to be bent by more than one point and that it will represent an important competitive advantage over the rest of the industry.

On the technical aspects Kuo mentions, based on a survey, that SDC will be the exclusive supplier of the flexible 8-inch OLED QHD + displays. While Samsung will be in charge of providing the display drivers IC (DDI).

“Future folding devices will require touch technology that supports multiple folds, a medium or large roll-up screen and durability. When comparing the advantages of the previous specifications, the silver nanowire is similar or superior to the Y-Octa of SDC ”, indicates the analyst.

These silver nanowires are nothing new. Apple is using them for the Homepod touch interface, something that would have allowed the company to better understand the technology to make a greater leap in devices with a larger screen.

It is not the first time that rumors have arisen around the folding iPhone. In March of this year, Kuo stated that Apple was planning to launch a foldable phone with a 7.5 to 8-inch screen in 2023, but that this would depend on the company’s ability to overcome some challenges.

The analyst indicates that it is Samsung who currently leads the folding market, but expects Apple to take an important step forward thanks to the ecosystem that unites its different products.

