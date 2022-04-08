The regular phase of the tournament is not over yet and the Tigres team is already beginning to plan for the next semester. Although it is true that the club is one of the most competitive that is fighting for the first places in the competition, there could be movements in its squad for the next competition and it would already have the first loss.
Due to the few opportunities he has received under coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, the central defender John Purata He has decided to look for new airs to continue with his football career.
At 24 years of age, the defender only has 59 minutes in Clausura 2022, being in the most recent game where he was active when tigers He fell on his visit to La Bella Airosa against the Tuzos del Pachuca.
John Purata adds a total of 30 games and a goal scored. According to the portal Transfermarktits market value for legs is around 300 thousand dollarsa modest amount and that he would have no problem paying any other squad in the Mexican Draft.
This is how after 5 years defending the jersey of tigers, the central defender would be packing his bags to embark on a new adventure in Mexican soccer. Among his conditions, his physical strength stands out, since with more than 1.88 in height and 80 kilograms in weight, he becomes a solid bastion.
