Chivas de Guadalajara begins to outline its squad for the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. The rojiblanca board of directors has worked hard in recent weeks to define the future of two important elements of the squad: Alexis Vega and Raúl Gudiño. In the first case, the negotiations are still open, although an agreement has not yet been reached to extend the link. However, in the case of the goalkeeper, there is already an answer: ‘Gudi’ will not renew his contract.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper’s contract will expire next December, so he will be free to negotiate with any team in Liga MX or abroad starting in the summer. According to the most recent journalistic reports, Raúl Gudiño did not like how the Chivas de Guadalajara board treated him and that they relegated him to the bench to pressure him into the renewal, when there are other elements that are in the same situation.
According to the Mediotiempo portal, Gudiño is of interest to some teams in Liga MX, but he would also have options in Major League Soccer (MLS) and in Europe.
In the Clausura 2022 tournament, Raúl Gudiño has only played nine games. The promising goalkeeper was relegated by coach Marcelo Michel Leaño as of matchday 9 of the season. Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez appeared in his place. On date 13, against Toluca, ‘Gudi’ reappeared as a starter due to an injury to Jiménez, but he returned to the bench in subsequent games.
