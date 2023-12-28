Although we are still a couple of years away from the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, The public already wants to know everything they can related to this installment. While Rockstar is not yet ready to provide additional information about this installment, An insider has revealed the duration that the campaign for that delivery would have.

Through his official Twitter account, LegacyKillaHD, a famous insider who has been right in the past, has indicated that the campaign of Grand Theft Auto VI It would last between 35 and 40 hours. Although this is a smaller amount than seen in Red Dead Redemption II, yes it is on par with those seen with Grand Theft Auto Vsomething that will surely be liked by all fans of the series.

It's not as long from what I heard. Probably 35-40 hours. — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) December 23, 2023

As always, this is just an estimate for those who focus entirely on the campaign, since those who dedicate themselves to making all the additional content will surely have to invest much more time than one might think. For its part, Rockstar has not issued a statement confirming or denying this information.and it is very likely that they will not.

We can only wait. We remind you that Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2025. On related topics, GTA V could come to the Nintendo Switch. Likewise, it is revealed how much the source code of GTA V.

The duration is very good. Let us remember that GTA VI It will be an open world game with endless activities. If one wishes, one could invest up to more than 100 hours in this fictional version of Miami and Florida. In this way, making a campaign with a good duration is something that will excite more than one fan.

Via: LegacyKillaHD