Yesterday the excitement of JRPG fans increased thanks to the revelation of the release date of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is the next part of what is stipulated a trilogy of this story with new touches to give a air of freshness. With all this on the table, users are wondering if it will have as many hours as the previous one or if it will be more compact.

As mentioned in a new statement from the producer, Yoshinori Kitase It is mentioned that the game will be much more extensive, with a giant map to explore, because this time we are exploring the entire planet of Gaia. So the exploration will be massive, this despite the fact that certain environments are controlled as seen in the predecessor video game.

To celebrate today’s announcements we’re sharing messages from the development team behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, starting with producer Yoshinori Kitase. [1/3] #FF7R pic.twitter.com/tDm5w1Grl7 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 14, 2023

It was mentioned that the game will feature twice as much side content compared to the original, and that users will be able to return to any of the world regions after the main quest progresses. Each region will also have its own type of chocoboand that will take you for approximately 100 hours of contentof which the main adventure would cover a considerable fraction.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29 for Ps5.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note:The more time spent playing this game the better, and that makes me think that I would like it to be February, a date that for now is distant, almost half a year.