This would be the Chivas line-up if all the signings in this transfer market are finalized

Club Deportivo Guadalajara has once again generated great expectation with the hiring of Ferdinand Iron as sports director and Veljko Paunović as technical director and once they were presented, the programming of the preseason towards the Clausura 2023 tournament was finally defined.
The rojiblanco squad will begin with the rigorous medical exams on November 14 and 15, in addition to working for a week at its usual headquarters in Verde Valle. Later, the Chivas will move to Barra de Navidad to increase the intensity of the work and lay the physical foundations for the following semester, all during the month of November.
It should be noted that during the preseason period between December 14 and December 27, the Sacred Flock plans to play eight preparation matches, including the two that are agreed on their tour of Spain in December, which will undoubtedly be a great window for the players to adopt the game model of the Serbian coach as quickly as possible.
At the moment, the rojiblanco team has only made the casualties of two players official: Michael Ponce Y Jesus Molinaand they have not yet made official signings, but names such as those of the Tijuana center are speculated, Victor Guzmanthe coupling of the Tuzos, Victor Guzman, Isaias Violante, Jordi Cortizo, Gerardo Arteaga, Eduardo Aguirreamong others.
In the first instance, if the reinforcements that have been appearing in recent days were to materialize, the main team would be made up of: Miguel Jimenez; Alan Mozo, Luis Olivas, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Cristian Calderón; Fernando Beltran, Sergio Flores; Roberto Alvarado, Isaac Brizuela Y Alexis Vega.
While in the bench of substitutes they would be: Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Sánchez, Jesús Orozco, Carlos Cisneros, Fernando González, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez, José Juan Macías, Ángel Zaldívar, Santiago Ormeño, Paolo Yrizar, Pavel Pérez; taking into account possible declines in Jesus Angulo, Alexis Vegaamong others.
It should be noted that so far most of the cases are rumors and there has been no official news about the arrival of reinforcements or casualties in Verde Valle, only those that were previously mentioned.
