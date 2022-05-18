Shingeki no Kyojin it has a great manga and a remarkable animebut definitely its live-action version is the worst thing that has been seen, so today we ask ourselves what would be the perfect cast for a Mexican telenovela that would surely be called Pasión de Titanesso… Televisa presents.

Gael Garcia as Eren Jaeger

A proven actor with quality and a wide range of acting. It is clear that he is also one of the jewels of Mexican cinema and seeing him again in a telenovela would be titanic.

A tall protagonist

Maite Perroni as Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa needs someone who is tough… maybe rebellious, for the soap opera version of Shingeki no Kyojinso Maité Perroni, who was part of RBD seems the right decision, they also share a bit of appearance and hairstyle.

Mikasa is rebellious when she doesn’t follow others

Diego Boneta as Armin Arlert

yes, maybe Diego Boneta is a little darker than Armin, but for a Shingeki no Kyojin telenovela we need to show that this is a product of the Latin flavorof that which only gives the tropics and the heat of the paradisiacal beaches of the Caribbean.

A little sunburned (tanned), but this is our Armin Sánchez

Juan Soler as Erwin Smith

Juan Soler is an actor with a long history and although his roles are always very similar, he could do a great Major Erwin Smith yelling at us to sacrifice our hearts while a Maluma song plays in the background.

Nobody like my commander Erwin Smith

Omar Chaparro as Levi Ackerman

We can’t help it, somehow Omar Chaparro always shows up. They also share something in the last name.

No matter how, Omar Chaparro always finds a way to appear

Salma Hayek as Hange Zoe

Having Salma Hayek back in soap operas could only be possible with a character as great as Hange Zoe.

Salma Hayek’s return to soap operas

Belinda as Historia Reiss

It’s not like there are so many blonde and blue-eyed actresses in our country, so there we have it.

This choice was easy.

Chicharito Hernandez as Connie Springer

Luis García, Cuahtémoc Blanco and other footballers have already started acting, so there is no reason not to see Javier El Chicharito Hernández returned to Mexico to act in a telenovela as his twin Connie Springer and disappoint Chivas again.

Chichadios as GODnnie Springer

William Levi as Reiner Braun

What goes more hand in hand with wanting to be crushed by the colossal than with being handsome? Exactly, nothing. This is the perfect choice.

Depressive, handsome and groggy. William Levi is the answer

Sebastian Rulli as Zeke Jaeger

The older brother definitely had better luck than Eren in choosing the cast for Shingeki no Kyojin soap opera.

Because that must become a piece of shit

Martha Higareda as Pieck Finger

Just like Omar Chaparro, somehow he always shows up.

good morning pig

Emilio Osorio as Falco Grice

already surprised at the copy that Televisa made of the drama Neongkooljjae Goolleoon Dangsinso at least we know he’d make a great, melodramatic Falco.

Being the son of Niurka and being the hawk or dove of Shingeki no Kyojin go hand in hand

Jocelin Zuckerman as Gabi

Gabi is like a small version of Eren and with less hate (in the end, right), so Adri from La CQ, who has already shown that he is also half here, is a good choice.

He already made you fall in love in La CQ, now he will do it in Passion of the Titans

Now yes, with this some product can come and do the soap opera of Shingeki no Kyojin to make it Passion of the Titans or something like that. At least we already gave them the cast.

