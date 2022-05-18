Shingeki no Kyojin it has a great manga and a remarkable animebut definitely its live-action version is the worst thing that has been seen, so today we ask ourselves what would be the perfect cast for a Mexican telenovela that would surely be called Pasión de Titanesso… Televisa presents.
Gael Garcia as Eren Jaeger
A proven actor with quality and a wide range of acting. It is clear that he is also one of the jewels of Mexican cinema and seeing him again in a telenovela would be titanic.
Maite Perroni as Mikasa Ackerman
Mikasa needs someone who is tough… maybe rebellious, for the soap opera version of Shingeki no Kyojinso Maité Perroni, who was part of RBD seems the right decision, they also share a bit of appearance and hairstyle.
Diego Boneta as Armin Arlert
yes, maybe Diego Boneta is a little darker than Armin, but for a Shingeki no Kyojin telenovela we need to show that this is a product of the Latin flavorof that which only gives the tropics and the heat of the paradisiacal beaches of the Caribbean.
Juan Soler as Erwin Smith
Juan Soler is an actor with a long history and although his roles are always very similar, he could do a great Major Erwin Smith yelling at us to sacrifice our hearts while a Maluma song plays in the background.
Omar Chaparro as Levi Ackerman
We can’t help it, somehow Omar Chaparro always shows up. They also share something in the last name.
Salma Hayek as Hange Zoe
Having Salma Hayek back in soap operas could only be possible with a character as great as Hange Zoe.
Belinda as Historia Reiss
It’s not like there are so many blonde and blue-eyed actresses in our country, so there we have it.
Chicharito Hernandez as Connie Springer
Luis García, Cuahtémoc Blanco and other footballers have already started acting, so there is no reason not to see Javier El Chicharito Hernández returned to Mexico to act in a telenovela as his twin Connie Springer and disappoint Chivas again.
William Levi as Reiner Braun
What goes more hand in hand with wanting to be crushed by the colossal than with being handsome? Exactly, nothing. This is the perfect choice.
Sebastian Rulli as Zeke Jaeger
The older brother definitely had better luck than Eren in choosing the cast for Shingeki no Kyojin soap opera.
Martha Higareda as Pieck Finger
Just like Omar Chaparro, somehow he always shows up.
Emilio Osorio as Falco Grice
already surprised at the copy that Televisa made of the drama Neongkooljjae Goolleoon Dangsinso at least we know he’d make a great, melodramatic Falco.
Jocelin Zuckerman as Gabi
Gabi is like a small version of Eren and with less hate (in the end, right), so Adri from La CQ, who has already shown that he is also half here, is a good choice.
Now yes, with this some product can come and do the soap opera of Shingeki no Kyojin to make it Passion of the Titans or something like that. At least we already gave them the cast.
