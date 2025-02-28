This would be the ‘beautiful island’ of Madonna: the reference behind his iconic success

In February 1987 the single ‘The beautiful island’, a song included in Madonna’s third studio album that had been published in 1986. A song that It was placed at the top in May 1987 And it was a commercial success that has transcended decades and has remained as one of the most iconic of the pop queen.

Madonna before Madonna: This is how the icon was born

A song by Madonna with Latin and flamenco touches and some words in Spanish like the mythical ‘told you I love you’ or ‘as it can be true’ as part of the dream that the artist said with a place called ‘San Pedro’, and that it was First offered to Michael Jacksonthat rejected it.

Madonna would make modifications in the letter and rhythm, so that the final result was what came to light, and since then the American has really referred to the American site, and there is a location that seems to be the most successful.

San Pedro in Belize, the possible ‘Bonita Isla’ of Madonna

While Madonna has never confirmed it and has always claimed that the song is a tribute to the Latin community, “a tribute to her beauty and mystery” that so much so much They marked in their youth stage in New Yorkbut an island by Belize presumes to be the place with which the singer dreamed in the late 80s.

Specifically, the San Pedro neighborhood of Ambergris Island Caye in Belize It is the one that ensures that it is ‘Madonna’s beautiful island’, and this is promoted by places like the Victoria House resort, which mentions this fact as a tourist claim, although there are many attractions that this Caribbean enclave has.

White and fine sand beaches, crystalline waters, in a culture in which the crafts of Mayan and Spanish tradition converge with a nature of a rich fauna, especially marine, which makes it perfect for lovers of diving, who can admire the coral reefs from the bottom of the sea of ​​this Belize enclave.

Madonna and her tribute to the Latin community

Although Belize, as part of the Commonwealth, has the English language, the influences of other places in the Caribbean and its past also link it to the Latin community to which Madonna would refer directly in her song.

Beyond this, however, Madonna repeated in an interview with the magazine Rolling Stone After the publication of ‘the beautiful island’ that I didn’t know where San Pedro was And that the song speaks of an imaginary place, because it was also a moment of his life in which he did not travel on vacation to paradisiac sites such as the aforementioned.

The reasons why Madonna has been the queen of pop 35 years



In this way, what is clear is that ‘Madonna’s island’ is a tribute to the Latin community that the singer wanted to do, but San Pedro in Belize would meet all the requirements to have been the place of that dream that led to one of the most remembered and still sung successes of the artist.