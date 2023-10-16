The last few weeks have been quite eventful in terms of the conversations between Caracas and Washington, without relations since 2019, but now they would be close, if not to being reestablished, then to reaching agreements.



Today it was learned that tomorrow a new dialogue table between Chavismo and the opposition will begin in Barbados, and minutes ago it was learned that the US Department of Transportation issued an “emergency exception” to allow flights by US airlines to Venezuela that repatriate migrants.

The information was disseminated by William Castillo, coordinator of the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory, who assured that the arrival of the repatriates will occur after the migration agreement signed between the two countries.

It is not yet clear if Conviasa, the Venezuelan airline sanctioned by the US, will be able to fly or only US flights will be allowed.

US Department of Transportation issues “emergency exception” to allow flights by US airlines to Venezuela that will bring repatriated migrants in accordance with the recent immigration agreement signed between the two countries. More info coming soon: https://t.co/AvX95lK0T5 pic.twitter.com/wdJoisVcqC — William Castillo Bollé (@planwac) October 16, 2023

It is not yet known when the first Venezuelans will arrive in Caracas, nor what airline will bring them.

All this occurs while awaiting results of the meeting in Barbados on October 17 between the opposition and Chavismo. “We are at the door of a great political, social and economic agreement“said a source to EL TIEMPO.

The source linked to the process also indicated that it was not only about the lifting of sanctions requested for a long time by the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS