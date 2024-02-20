After months of speculation, tomorrow, February 21, a new NintendoDirect, which will be available in announcements from third-party developers. Although there is no clear information at the moment, everything seems to indicate that one of Konami's classic series could be backand this event would be the perfect place for its reveal.

Tomorrow we will not only see a new Nintendo Direct, but the IGN Fan Fest 2024 will take place, an event that will take place throughout February 21. Here, Konami will have a participation, since new glimpses of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked and Felix the Cat. However, IGN's official itinerary also makes mention of Ninja Five-Oof which a remake could be announced at the Nintendo Direct.

According to IGN's Fan Fest 2024 schedule, there's a trailer for the Konami GBA game Ninja Five-O dropping on February 21? https://t.co/KRi3JQcXy3 Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight re-releases have already been announced, but I don't believe Ninja Five-O has. pic.twitter.com/bhV8c4BD4p — Gematsu (@gematsu) February 20, 2024

For those who don't remember, Ninja Five-O was a game that came to the GBA in 2003. The title was developed by Hudson and published by Konami. So far, there is no information about any re-release, remastering or remake of this title. However, its appearance at the IGN Fan Fest 2024 seems to have ruined the Japanese company's surprise, since the return of this property would be part of the announcements of the next Nintendo Direct.

Although the possibility of having a simple re-release through Switch Online is not ruled out, this wouldn't be big enough to have a spot at IGN Fan Fest 2024. In this way, it is likely that we will see a remake for current consoles, similar to what Konami is doing with Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked and Felix the Cat.

Considering that The next Nintendo Direct will take place on February 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time), it is very likely that we will have an answer soon. On related topics, a new Pokémon Presents has also been confirmed for this month.

Editor's Note:

The next Nintendo Direct, although small, could be one of the best for third-party developers. More than the new Ninja Five-O, I look forward to more information about the new information of Shin Megami Tensei V, That is my announcement of the day.

Via: Gematsu