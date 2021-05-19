In logistical terms, there is still a long way to go before a self-sustaining colony is established on Mars. In this stage of dreams and projects, an architecture studio developed a realistic project in a call made by The Mars Society.

Behind the city of Nuwa there is the Detrell team, made up of creators of the architecture studio ABIBOO Studio and the Sustainable Offworld Network (SONet) community.

The proposal does not consist of presenting a futuristic project worthy of a shocking science fiction and aesthetic film (but of dubious practical realization), but of showing cities that are designed to function in a self-sustaining and depend as little as possible on importing materials from Earth.

The metropolis would allow to house up to 250,000 residents and could be ready in 2100. To avoid the effects of radiation and temperatures several degrees below zero, Nüwa’s structure will be underground.

This martian city will be embedded in the Tempe Mensa cliff and would be built vertically. The choice of the place and the mounting system are due to the conditions of that planet, which has a gravity that is one third that of the Earth.

This inclination would protect its citizens from meteorites, at the same time it would receive the weakened rays of sunlight indirectly.

Inside

Inside, the facilities would be connected to elevators and high-speed rails. The residents would lead normal life, although they could also experience the outside thanks to the windows that protrude from each building to have views from the cliff.

The modules in tubular form of 10 meters in diameter and 60 long, with capacity for two floors, they will have different uses, both residential and work, and will include green areas and spaces dedicated to art, as well as ‘snow areas’ that help dissipate heat and clean the air.

One of the requirements of the project is that its construction be viable.

In addition, there will be urban gardens called ‘Green Domes’ of two types: some will be parks where the presence of people will be allowed and the others will have experimental vegetation with a purely Martian atmosphere.

Regarding construction materials, as each trip to Earth would take about 6 months and the cost of transporting so much weight greatly increases the budget, it is necessary to look for other solutions.

That involved mapping to see what raw materials could be obtained and calculate how much energy per inhabitant would have to be spent to obtain them.

Although estimates indicate that they are 100 times more expensive to get than on Earth, the project has to be sustainable and not generate more carbon footprint on Earth or be a predator of the Martian system.

The colonists will have to look for materials on Mars to build the cities.

The idea is also to establish a line of communication with our planet. Thus, every 26 months there would be a round trip to Earth. This excursion would cost $ 300,000.

This year, 175 different projects have been presented and this was selected as one of the nine finalists from a pageant that MIT won last year.

SONet includes 35 specialists from different disciplines such as architecture, astrophysics, aeronautics or biotechnology. All leaders in their fields.

