In the absence of an official announcement from the club or the player himself, everything indicates that Javier Hernández's return to Chivas is closed. Sergio Dipp has been the source that confirmed the movement, recalling that the journalist from ESPN He is one of 'Chicharito's' best friends, therefore, there is no better source in the world to confirm the sporting future of the 35-year-old veteran player.
Although the journalist did not release the official figures of the movement, he did assure that both Amaury Vergara, owner of Chivas, and Javier agreed to make the maximum financial effort to complete the forward's return to the club. Now, Fernando Esquivel has revealed the details of Hernández's contract, which will be for two years and will ensure him the best salary in the club's history.
Javier's salary will be 3.5 million dollars per year, double that of Alexis Vega, who today is the highest paid on the team. This salary will be paid by both Chivas and Puma, the sports brand that exclusively dresses both the club and the player and whose presence in the negotiation has been key for the signing to come to fruition. Additionally, performance bonuses can take Hernandez's salary up to $5 million.
Even so, the reduction in salary compared to what he received at the Galaxy is notable, Javier earned 6.2 million dollars net per year and with performance bonuses he could reach just over 7.7 million.
