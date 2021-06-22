“GAN Theft Auto” is the version of the game created by a neural network in real time, and without the need for code.

Artificial intelligence It has come by leaps and bounds in the last decade, and the rise of machine learning makes it possible to do all kinds of things that once seemed impossible. Like, for example, creating a game like Grand Theft Auto V in real time, and without writing a single line of code. Because that’s what a couple of AI researchers have done, shared by PC Gamer, who They have trained a neural network with GTA V videos, so that it creates a playable version on its own.

A scene that merely shows a car driving on a highway, allowing the player to control it as they would in the game. Okay, it looks very blurry, and the gameplay is limited, but all of this it is being created by AI in real time and without any pre-existing code for the game. That is to say, it is “imagining” at the moment the complete scene, the movement and behavior of its elements, possible collisions and elements as the shadow of the car, based on having seen gameplays of the game.

For this, its creators have used GameGAN, Nvidia’s technology that uses two opposing neural networks to create content. A network acts as a generator, receives data (images, videos) and creates content based on it. Another network acts in reverse, discarding results that do not resemble what is sought, to ensure that the generator produces results that are close to reality. With this, the researchers trained their GAN with a dozen different gameplays from the same scene on the highway, to learn how vehicles move, their response to player input, what happens if they collide with highway barriers, etc.

The result is still far from what could be considered as a real game, yes, but it is a demonstration of the potential that AI has to generate content on its own, for the future of video games. And who knows, if you go into his repository from GitHub, and you feed it with enough GTA V videos, maybe even give you a new installment, to alleviate that eternal wait until the new GTA 6. We don’t know when it will arrive, but Take-Two plans to publish 62 games in the next 3 years, and hope is lived.

More about: GTA 5, GTA V, Grand Theft Auto V, AI and NVIDIA.