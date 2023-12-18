The scale of power in dragon ball It is constantly evolving. The protagonists are always looking for a way to be strong to defeat even stronger enemies. In this way, many are eagerly awaiting Goku's next great transformation, something that could well surpass what was seen with Ultra Instinct.

We first saw Ultra Instinct during the Tournament of Power, and it was presented to us as the ultimate transformation for Goku, one where only his warrior instinct stands out. Since then, we have seen how this skill has been improvedbut we have also witnessed different ways to achieve similar or higher power.

During the Granolah and Super Hero arcs, The Dragon Balls have been used as a key that unlocks greater potential for each warrior. This was the case of Granolah, who for a moment became the strongest fighter in the universe, as well as Piccolo. For his part, Gohan reached the Beast state, which looks similar to Ultra Instinct, but with control that goes beyond his Saiyan instinct.

Thus, It has been speculated that Goku could well reach his true potential with the help of the Dragon Balls.. Let's remember that during the events of the Granolah arc, there was a lot of talk about who is the strongest warrior in the universe. While the end of this story made it clear that Frieza had taken this title, thanks to his new transformation, others have pointed out that it is actually Gohan in his Beast mode who has this honor.

Regardless of which of these two characters is the strongest warrior in the universe at the moment, It becomes clear that Goku is not, and he will have to find a way to improve his Ultra Instinct to face his next great challenge.. However, this couldn't be as simple as making a wish.

Throughout the series we have seen how Goku is a warrior who wants to achieve everything through his own merits, so using the Dragon Balls to unlock all of his abilities might be something he's not willing to do.and instead focus on training to gain all the power he needs to defeat Frieza once again.

Let's remember that the last time we saw Goku was during the first moments of super herowhere He is training with Vegeta and Broly. In this way, the possibility is not ruled out that the next Dragon Ball arc, which will begin until 2024, will be focused entirely on these three characters, trying to obtain new powers and improving their skills to face Frieza and any other villain that is on the horizon.

We can only wait to see what the next step will be for the story of Akira Toriyama by Toyotaro.

Editor's Note:

The idea of ​​finding a power beyond Ultra Instinct for Goku sounds like something impossible, but it could very well be a reality. In the Moro and Granolah arcs we have seen how Goku has improved his mastery of this power, so the possibility of this being the protagonist's main ability during the next stories is not ruled out. Now we just have to wait for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

