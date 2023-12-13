It seems like a joke, but it was launched a little over a year ago God of War Ragnaroka title that has been rated excellently and was also nominated for one of the best of 2023which lost to a contender worth fearing, we talk about Elden Ring. In fact, not long ago a DLC was released for this video game called Valhallain which Kratos You must defeat waves and waves of enemies to complete more achievements within the title in question.

Regarding the story and the point that has been reached, it seems that the adventures through Nordic lands have ended for the angry god and his son Atreus, who by this time have already managed to defeat basically all the powerful beings that are in that place. However, there are signs that would reveal the next location of the characters, pointing out that Egypt would be the one chosen to launch its best arsenal and try to stop them in their entirety.

With that in mind, fans have gotten to work to give a glimpse of what the next game in the franchise could look like in the desert lands full of pyramids, with effects worthy of what a next-generation game could be. and that now it no longer depends on launching games also for PS4. Achieving good lighting and characters that everyone who has managed to take a look at this unofficial trailer has liked.

Here you can see it:

This game is named God of War Legacy, which in quotes is going to bring us back to the flagship PlayStation character, with many challenges to face that will presumably have a definitive closure for the Kratos that we know today. If another official game in the franchise is launched, it is possible that we will end its saga and then a new reboot that could be very ambitious.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok Is available in PS4 and PS5.

Via: gamingbible

Editor's note: Many will be crazy about these images, given that it would finally give the leap that the new generation deserves, although of course, it is not really known if we are going to have a dedicated God of War for Ps5. Maybe we should wait until the PS6 arrives.