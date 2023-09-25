The director of operations of Capcom has stated that the company would “gracefully decline” any acquisition offer from Microsoft. The company also has no intention of acquiring companies itself, according to executive Haruhiro Tsujimoto. When Bloomberg asked Tsujimoto how he would respond Capcom to an acquisition offer by Microsoft, responded:

“I think it would be better if we were equal partners.” This also relates to the current position of Capcom on the acquisition of companies. “There was a time when we were a target,” Tsujimoto said, stating that Capcom prefers “organic growth” instead of buying studios. “I also think we can use outside partners,” she added, “but we have no intention of acquiring companies.”

This interview occurs after the accidental leak of documents and internal communications of Microsoft last week, which revealed that the company considered purchasing companies such as sega, Bungie and IO Interactive.

As of the date of this response, Microsoft has not purchased any of the studios mentioned above, but its revised agreement with Activision Blizzard It is likely to go ahead after the CMA’s provisional approval last week.

The games of Capcom They continue to be successful, with the series resident Evil about to reach 150 million units sold in its entire history.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Outside of that this couldn’t happen… although there could be some loophole out there like putting pure Japanese staff or I don’t know, that’s a matter for the lawyers. Although Capcom I said yes to MicrosoftI wouldn’t be saying it right now, especially in the great year he is having in 2023.