The great technological magnates, such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, continue to develop their Humanoid robots to simplify tasks and perform activities without human help. With regard to the owner of Tesla, Musk tested his Android Optimus for unstable lands, while the Meta CEO continues to invest in the construction of these devices to help, in the face of a future, in domestic tasks.

However, these two entrepreneurs are not the only Apple could develop humanoid robots To help home tasks.

The famous journalist Mark Gurman of the newspaper Bloomberg reveals in his bulletin Power ON That the Cupertino company You already have your own designsadding that Apple heads towards an android that integrates both its technology and artificial intelligence. However, this type of device is not the only one you are working on, because, recently, Apple released a Pixar style lamp to imitate realistic people of people thanks to automatic learning.

Apple pixar style lamp. Apple

But, In which niche is Apple focusing? Gurman states that, currently, Apple “cares more about the way users build perception with robots than their physical appearance.” However, from 20bits we make a small preview of what we can expect from the Tim Cook company.





According to rumors, these would be Apple’s next

After the failure of Apple Car, those of Cupertino work in the creation of two intelligent domestic robots. Everything indicates that Apple wants to bet on personal robotics, therefore, a device would be a desktop android with an integrated visualization panel to perform video calls through Facetieme; while a second device would be a Autonomous robot to follow users for their homes.

On the other hand, another report shared by Gurman points out that Apple will launch a Domestic desk robot with a screen on a robotic armexecuted with a modified version of Ipados. In addition, it would be compatible with Siri and the functions of Apple Intelligence.

