After the huge success of Tear Along the Edges and the advances, well studied by Netflix, made during the Sanremo festival, the first official trailer of the new series by Zerocalcare: This World Won’t Make Me Bad.

The trailer, released directly on Netflix channels, sees the return of the characters that made viewers fall in love with Tear Along the Edges: Zerocalcare, Armadillo, Dry and all the strange characters created by the Roman cartoonist.

The original voice actors have also been confirmed: Zero limestone himself will play his animated alter-ego and Secco, while Valerio Mastrandrea will continue to lend his voice to Armadillo.

No particular mention is made of the plot, Netflix only offers us the following information in the caption of his video:

In this new series, Zerocalcare will once again take us into its narrative universe, telling of the difficulty of finding a place in the world and of remaining oneself in the midst of life’s hardships.

The release date of the series is revealed at the end of the trailer and is much closer than you might think.

The exit of This World Won’t Make Me Evil it is in fact set for 9 June 2023.

