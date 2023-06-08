The universal language it is this sort of Holy Grail that every communicator, be he a writer, a journalist, an illustrator, or a cartoonist, aims to seek throughout his life. A Rosetta stone that allows you to make your concept understandable to everyone, or at least to most. This is why it is really special that a cartoonist like Zero limestonewhich many point to for his Roman accent, for his chewing on words and for his stream-of-consciousness style, he succeeded, so much so that he even got on Netflix. Back with a new series, unrelated to the previous one but still set in his world – as also happens with his comics – This world won’t make me bad will arrive on Netflix on June 9th. We got to preview the first 4 episodes, and here’s our review.

Rip Along the Edges – Review, the black belt of how to dodge life

A new subject

Let’s start with the basics: This world won’t make me bad differs from the themes previously seen in Tear along the edges. In fact, if the narration always runs on the back of the experiences of Zerocalcare, pseudonym of Michele Rech, this time the subject detaches himself from a theme that can touch certain chords to move to another, equally important and capable of playing other notes.

We’re actually talking about inclusion, of the difficulty, after having escaped, of living in a country that is not your own, and of how subjectivity moves the pawns of a chessboard in a truly strange way. But the narrative avoids detailing the useless, or why people got here – simple cause that can’t put any resolution to the consequence – but instead puts the spotlight on the singleon avatars that are the shining example of how a person’s point of view can somehow give context to every action, even the most extreme.

However, there is no mention of an approval or a disagreement: Zero limestone in the series indeed put everything on the plate, as only he knows how to do, giving a higher point of view, not least but physically, so as to be able to see motivations even behind decidedly out of place deeds. And if the Zero of the series remains of his idea of ​​him – at least for these four episodes – sometimes dispensing judgments and rhetoric as if he weren’t by now part of the group of those who have reached the Olympus of fame, Zerocalcare in This world won’t make me bad does not skimp on go to the pillorythanks to the return of theArmadillovoiced by Valerio Mastandrea.

The nosebleed

The new Zerocalcare series, This world won’t make me bad, remains very close to the style of the previous one: cleared at the end of Tear along the edges the story of dubbing – as a blow to the head that removes Zero’s subjectivity right in that ending (who up to that moment gives voice to everyone except the Armadillo) – in this new series the story continues with its strange and drawling dubbings, but in some specific cases (which act as a narrative glue) the voice actors return instead to give voice to characters such as Secco, Sara, but also newcomers.

For the rest, the narration continues with the same functional style: clearly born from contaminations that have affected the same Zero limestone – avid fan of many TV series – each episode starts from an unrelated incipit which then reconnects to the horizontal plot, this time more evident and less left to the subtext since the first episodes.

Still remains one construction very close to the previous onein the end the team that wins does not change, and actually changing the narrative, adding some references also to the success of Rip (and to the complaints made towards the “romanaccio” of Zero) however everything remains very pleasant, with phases that will make you shed a few tears, moments that will lead you to reflect on your life and amusing moments capable of bringing you light-heartedness.

Among the TV series and films of the moment, there are some that are like a comfortable embrace, a breath of fresh air in the hectic everyday life, and if this time we don’t have an optimistic football coach, we have a cosmic pessimist with his convictions, strictly “straight edge”, but capable of making us understand that our disturbances and paranoia, after all, are not only ours.