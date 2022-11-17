Reduce of the splendid variant dover created for the Final Edition of Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (here you find our review) the famous Italian author Zero limestone And Netflix announce the new animated series that IT’S NOT A SEASON TWO OF RIPPING ALONG THE EDGES. During 2023 in fact we will witness the debut of a new story called This world won’t make me badwritten and directed by Zerocalcare and produced by Movements Production.

Are you curious to know more? We too. The only thing we can do is die of hype by reading the press release that we include below and reading the story that Calcare wrote specifically for this ad.

Netflix announces THIS WORLD WON’T MAKE ME BAD, the new animated series written and directed by ZEROCALCARE November 17, 2022 – Exactly one year after the debut of Tear along the edgesthe first serial project of Zero limestone acclaimed by audiences and critics, the Roman cartoonist announces, through one of his pages, the title of the second, highly anticipated animation series for Netflix: This world won’t make me bada completely original project, which will be available on the service in the 2023. Produced by Movimenti Production, a Banijay group company, in collaboration with BAO Publishing, written and directed by Zerocalcare, This world won’t make me bad it will consist of 6 episodes, of about half an hour each, which will enter even more deeply into the themes dear to the author. The title of the show represents a sort of mantra, a phrase that Zerocalcare himself repeats, almost to convince himself, in those moments in life when one feels surrounded, with no way out, when it would be easier to make wrong choices , denying ideals and principles in order to get out of trouble. A phrase that everyone, with their own experiences, lives and stories, could find useful to repeat. In This world won’t make me bad the narrative world, the unique language and the historical and unmistakable characters of the Zerocalcare universe will return. Zero, Sarah, Secco, the Armadillo, the inevitable conscience of Zero, voiced once again by the unmistakable voice of Valerio Mastandreawill be the protagonists of a narration made up of digressions, anecdotes, emotions and twists.

