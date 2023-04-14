The summer transfer market is approaching and there will be many important movements, from footballers who will be millionaire sales, such as Jude Bellingham. Similarly, there will be a huge number of players who will move from one destination to another as a free agent, a route that has become a tradition within Europe and that usually benefits the player as well as the acquiring club and that harms the club that is left without a footballer in which they invested time and money.
The giants are already evaluating the signings that they have to carry out in the summer and there are several teams that want to strengthen their squads with a center forward. One of the strong names for this task is that of Marcus Thuram, the French striker who has had a great year in the Bundesliga has made the decision not to sign his continuity with the Borussia Monchengladbach team.
The striker has made the decision not to continue within the German discipline as he is looking for new sporting challenges for his career. The world runner-up with France in 2022 has options to follow his lead within the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, PSG and Bayern Munich and now he only waits to hear about sports projects as well as any financial offers that may come. It is known that the player’s preference was to land within Barcelona, but everything indicates that for the moment the Catalans will not attack for his signing.
