03/16/2025



Updated at 8:08 p.m.





Another perfect weekend by Marc Márquez (pole, sprint, rapid race and return) that gave a new exhibition again. The Catalan threatens to take the World Cup with the cap and Only his brother Álex It seems trained to dispute the crown. With the desmosedici who was champion last year, the youngest of the Márquez planted face to the octocampeon, leading the race for eleven turns by taking advantage of an error of his brother. Marc’s superiority, which matched Angel Nieto with 90 victories in all categories (Agostini and Valentino Rossi overcome him), is overwhelming. His great rival theoretical Pecco Bagnaiahe couldn’t even get on the podium. With his same motorcycle, he was fourth behind Morbidelli. The Spanish is strengthened in the lead with 74 points, at 16 from Álex and 31 from Bagnaia, which was fourth

Excellent output of The Márquez brothers In a rugged exit in which Marc Bezzecchi went to the ground after a touch with Fabio Quartararo. The Italian of the VR46 was shot towards the gravel but the incident resulted in without consequences, beyond the abandonment of the Italian of Ducati. Pecco Bagnaia exceeded Zarco In the first meters and went straight for Álex Márquez but could not consolidate some advancement conatos. Four turns endured Marc leading the race, until his little brother got ahead taking advantage of a cast of the ’93’ shortly before Morbidelli advanced Pecco and left him out of the podium stalls.

Alex Márquez’s devilish rhythm to try to leave Marc behind, which cost him to follow his wheel. Pedro Acosta and Joan Mir They fought for the ninth place. The Murcian, who left fifth, had lost five places in the first laps. Álex did not shy away while Marc opted to contemplate, Keep tires And take advantage of the greatest wear that could have the Goma of Brother, who had opted for soft.

The test came to his meridian with the same protagonists fighting the victory. Álex Márquez first, followed by Marc, who was piloting to his wheel. Trying to reach them but something far away Morbidelliahead of a completely missed Bagnaia. Rolling so many laps behind his brother served the ’93’ to study his piloting and assess the overtaking point when the time came. TUVO A SCARMPER On lap 15 when the rear wheel made a stranger but could save him.









In the absence of eight laps Marc launched his attack. The first attempt did not come out, he left long, but he was attached to the DESMOSEDICI From Álex. To the second was the defeated. I take advantage of the finish line to catch the rebuff and consolidate the overtaking in the curve. There were five laps ahead. Marc began to separate slightly and Álex knew that he should wait another grand prize to win a race this year. In the end, Marc Márquez’s second consecutive victoryfourth if we count the sprint and one more weekend in which he has not left the crumbs for his adversaries.

«I am very happy. When Marc left a little long, he knew he had the rhythm and started leading. I tried to control the distance and save rubber with a high pace. I have given everything but in the end Marc has advanced me. I have been closer than ever of my first victory, ”he explained Álex Márquezwhich accumulates seven podiums. Marc added: «I am very happy to match the great Angel Nieto. This victory is dedicated to your whole family. He has been a very important person in motorcycling in Spain. The race has been incredible. I had some problems, I thought that a second place was fine but I began to feel better and although it is difficult to advance your brother, I released the brakes ».

Angel Piqueras He took the career of Moto3 In an infarction end, with three pilots disputing the win in parallel in the last curve. Adrián Fernández and José Antonio Rueda had to settle for climbing to the podium. The negative note was starring Álvaro Carpe, who in Thailand was second, with a fall when he fought for victory. After the race in Termas de Río Hondo, Rueda and Fernández They are the only two to climb to the drawer in the first two races of the year and it is the Andalusian of the Red Bull Ktm garlic that leads the general with 41 points, five more than Adrián. Ángel Piqueras is third with 29 points.

Jake Dixon He was the winner in the intermediate category, dominating the entire test. Manu González It was second, a result that serves to underpin your leadership in the general classification. The Spanish of IntactgP is more leader of the World Cup with 11 margin points precisely about the winner of this weekend. Celestino Vietti completed the podium. Marcos Ramírez finished fifth while the best Rookie was again a surprising Dani Holgadoninth. Ivan Ortolà, David Alonso and Adrián Huertas did not score