Twenty years ago, we first put a disc in our Xbox with a strange cyborg in a green suit on it. Since then, countless games have been released in the Halofranchise and we have been busy for many hours. The Warthog is – next to the Master Chief – what almost everyone still knows from the games. The futuristic military off-road vehicle with heavy guns was the perfect way to shoot aliens with some friends.

Since the games are set in 2552, you wouldn’t expect to see a Warthog on the street today. But that opportunity has now increased, because they have brought the iconic 4×4 to life at Hoonigan. In the games there is a 12-litre hydrogen engine with CVT gearbox in the off-roader, but this working Warthog uses a twin-turbo 7.2-litre V8, an automatic gearbox and four-wheel steering. It is not known how much power the V8 has.

With official approval

This isn’t the first Warthog to be brought to life, but it has Microsoft’s approval. And since the Halo games are from Microsoft, we can say that this is the first official Warthog. Unfortunately, the machine gun is not on the back. So if aliens try to take over Earth, this creation of Hoonigan is unfortunately of little use. Then it is even better to use a Renault Clio tank.