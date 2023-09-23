Home page World

From: Eva Burghardt

Split

A blue ball with yellow dots decorates Gelsenkirchen. But there is more to it than just a work of art. It is even secured with barbed wire.

Gelsenkirchen – “The Ball” in Gelsenkirchen (NRW) has it all. Or rather, on itself: the gas ball container was transformed into a work of art in the 1980s. It is painted blue and has yellow dots. But to this day it is protected with barbed wire: because dangerous substances were involved here, reports wa.de.

The ‘Ball’ in Gelsenkirchen: A work of art with the risk of explosion

The high-pressure spherical glass container on the Rhine-Emscher Canal in Gelsenkirchen was used by the coking plant at the Bismarck colliery until it was closed in 1973. Since then it has been owned by Stadtwerke Gelsenkirchen. In such spherical storage tanks, flammable butane or propane gas is compressed at a pressure of up to 15 bar.

There is a work of art in Gelsenkirchen that is guarded by barbed wire. © Heinrich Jung/imago

To this day there are warnings and barriers around the work of art. “The immediate surroundings of the gas container are secured as a security zone with barbed wire,” reports the city of Gelsenkirchen. From a distance, the container looks like a child’s toy, a blue ball with yellow dots. The supporting pillars are painted red.

It was precisely this contrast between playful childishness and real danger that Rolf Glasmeier, the artist who painted the ball in 1985, wanted to emphasize. “If the oversized, colorfully painted ball not only appears safe from a distance, but also appears to have a certain lightness, as is typical of a ball, the impression is reversed when viewed up close,” says the Ruhr Art Museums on the website.

For the people of Gelsenkirchen, the ball is a “very beautiful landmark”

The artist Rolf Glasmeier came from Emden to Gelsenkirchen in the Ruhr area at the end of the 1940s. He first trained as a typesetter in Gelsenkirchen and then studied visual communication at the University of Visual Design in Ulm. At the end of the 1960s he was a co-founder of the artist group “B1”, whose name was based on the Ruhrschnellweg of the same name.

“The Ball” in Gelsenkirchen ► “The Ball” is a painted high-pressure spherical gas container ► It was designed in 1985 by artist Rolf Glasmeier ► It is located directly between the Rhine-Herne Canal and Emscher on Uechtigstrasse ► “The Ball” is not the only unusual excursion destination in the region: there is also one in Gelsenkirchen a burning heap and a work of art that at night to a glowing pyramid becomes.

Back then, Glasmeier was already transforming everyday objects into art objects, including ventilation boxes and shopping bags. They are then called “Objets trouvés”, in German “found object”. With the “ball”, Glasmeier did not use an everyday object, but rather an industrial gas container. The Ruhr Art Museums write on their website that this work of art stands out from the usual “objets trouvés” by Glasmeier. The tension arises from the fact that the container continues to be used as a gas storage facility. “The discrepancy between the danger that it still poses and the harmless appearance of a colorfully designed toy arises not least from the changing perception from a distance and from close up.”

Rolf Glasmeier died in Gelsenkirchen in 2003. A year earlier, the paint on the spherical gas tank on the Emscher Canal was renewed according to his design, reports the city of Gelsenkirchen. Since then it has “shined again in all its color”. The work of art still seems to be well received by the people in and around Gelsenkirchen. On Google, one user writes that it is a “very beautiful landmark,” while another says the container looks great. “When pierced, the spherical gas container appears as if it were floating,” it goes on to say. Only the color has since faded. (ebu)