This wonderful place in Spain is about to become a World Heritage

Among the provinces of Lugo and Ourense is a natural and cultural treasure that has remained for centuries in perfect harmony with its inhabitants: The Ribeira Sacra.

Neither Lugo nor Ávila’s: this is the largest wall in Spain (and in Europe)

This enclave, characterized by the symbiosis between man and nature, stands out for its impressive vineyards on terraces, which descend down the slopes of the cannons of Sil and Miño, forming a spectacular landscape.

Despite its beauty and historical value, The Ribeira Sacra It has long been a destination Little known outside Galicia. However, this could change soon.

In April of last year, the Historical Heritage Council of Spain proposed this place as a candidate to be part of the prestigious World Heritage list of UNESCO, a recognition that would place it at the level of other great icons of Spanish heritage.

The historical and natural legacy of the Ribeira Sacra

The Ribeira Sacra is not only a Visual show; Its history goes back to immemorial times. His name, which means “sacred shore”, refers to the large number of monasteries and temples that were built in the area from the Middle Ages. In total, 18 monasteries from different eras can be visited today, including San Pedro de Rocas, considered The oldest in Galicia.

In addition to its architectural wealth, this corner of Galicia houses an ecosystem of great diversity. The Sil Canyon, of tectonic origin, not river as it could be thought, is a natural sanctuary where numerous native species live. His unique geography makes him An ideal destination for hiking lovers and nature.

With 50 goods registered in the World Heritage ListSpain is one of the countries with the highest number of recognitions granted by UNESCO. From emblematic monuments such as the Alhambra of Granada and the Aqueduct of Segovia to natural spaces such as Garajonay National Park, the country’s patrimonial wealth is immense. In Galicia, Four places already have this distinction: The old city of Santiago de Compostela, the Roman wall of Lugo, the Tower of Hercules and the Camino de Santiago. The possible inclusion of the Ribeira Sacra would further strengthen the cultural and natural value of this community.

A long process, but with renewed hopes

The path to the declaration as a World Heritage is not easy. The candidacy of the Ribeira Sacra was presented in 2020, but did not exceed the requirements of the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), the UNESCO advisory agency. However, project promoters have worked in a new proposal with a renewed approach.

On this occasion, the “Cultural Landscape of the Water of the Ribeira Sacra” will be presented with a broader approach that highlights the interaction between man and nature. The final resolution is scheduled for 2026, and if favorable, this Galician enclave will become part of the select group of heritage of humanity.

A destination that will not stop surprising

Beyond its candidacy, Ribeira Sacra is a destination that deserves to be explored. From the vineyards in rates that challenge gravity to their viewpoints with dizzying views, each corner offers a unique experience. The best way to know him is navigating the Sil and Miño rivers, whose waters serpent between imposing rock walls.

Tourism of Galicia is set as goals the sustainability and coexistence of pilgrims and neighbors to avoid “dying of success”





With its historical wealth, its impressive natural environment and the possibility of joining The World Heritage Listthe Ribeira Sacra is, without a doubt, one of the most magical places in Spain. His future as well protected by UNESCO is at stake, but its value and beauty are already unquestionable.