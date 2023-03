Loiza Lamers wants a child with friend Jelle: “But a baby in my stomach is not possible”

Loiza Lamers and her partner Jelle Ploeg both want a child. But how the couple will do that, the couple does not know exactly yet. That is what the 28-year-old model tells in the podcast 30 Minuten Rauw, by Ruud de Wild. “Do you want a surrogate mother? Do you want adoption? I don’t know,” said Lamers.

