No student is the same. One releases a click beetle in fright when he feels a tap between the fingers and thus skillfully demonstrates the animal’s escape technique. The other fearlessly seizes a great green saber-grasshopper, Tettigonia viridissimawhen I say I want to show where the ear is.

“Ow, he bites,” she says, but calmly hands him over to me. The heads of the first-year biology students bend over the front leg of the two-inch-tall creature between my fingers. Due to the size of the animal, a green bulge, just below the knee, is visible to the naked eye. I point to it. That’s where he hears the surprised voices.

I gently move the grasshopper in my hand so that its jaws are clear of my skin and we can view its top. All around us is the deafening chatter of his kind. They make that sound by slightly lifting the front wings and then quickly moving them over each other. One forewing contains a thickened vein, over which a row of teeth rasps on the other wing. A membrane attached to this, the so-called mirror, is set into vibration, which greatly amplifies the sound, like the skin of a drum. That membrane lies still with the beast between my fingers, but is clearly visible.

“You don’t need to know this for the exam, but it’s fun,” I tell the group. One of the students immediately loses interest and walks away.

The rest learn that you can recognize the men from above. Female saber locusts do not have that mirror. They make no sound and come to the singing of the men.

But of course those females are even easier to spot by the huge ovipositor, or ovipositor, to which saber locusts owe their Dutch name. I release the grasshopper, which immediately flies away and lands many safe meters away. He looks like a little bird.

Dirty white mass

“I’m going to look for a female,” concludes the student who earlier caught the male specimen that had just been released. Not much later she returns triumphantly with a slammed butterfly net. She learned from the earlier bite.

A brown stripe is visible from above, but that typical membrane is indeed missing. I carefully take the animal out of the net and turn her to the side, exposing the long, straight ovipositor. Below that, at the base of the ovipositor, hangs a dirty white mass.

“Ha, one spermatophylax!” I have to explain that. This locust has mated and the male has attached not only an ampoule of sperm to her genitals, but also around and behind it this spermatophylax: a protein-rich toxin that she eats, while his sperm moves in to fertilize her eggs. I also release this animal, but instead of fleeing, she takes two steps, bends her abdomen forward between the hind legs and begins to calmly eat the white mass. No grasshopper is the same.