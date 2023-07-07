The Mexican activist Odilia Romero in Mexico City on June 14, 2023. At the end of an interview with the newspaper EL PAÍS. Hector Guerrero

The Los Angeles police force has had cards with the phonetics of English in its essential equipment for four years so that agents can ask, even awkwardly, if someone speaks Zapotec, Chinanteco or Mixtec, among others, in case they a Latino person who needs help or who has committed an infraction does not speak Spanish or English.

This is an urgent and necessary element in a city where 17 indigenous languages ​​are spoken, but it is also the result of the fight for linguistic justice that Odilia Romero and her organization Cielo have championed for more than 10 years. A struggle that seeks to avoid at all costs stories like that of Manuel Jazmines Xum, an immigrant worker from the Quiché ethnic group who was fatally shot by two agents after they gave him instructions in English and Spanish that he never understood.

Or the story of Rita Quintero, a Rarámuri indigenous woman, who for 12 years was confined in the Kansas State Hospital with psychotropic drugs because the police officers who arrested her couldn’t understand her and saw the answers she gave, like “it came from heaven”. They assumed that he suffered from a mental disorder.

“Language is the mother of all our struggles”

“Language is the mother of all our struggles, it is the fundamental pillar of our rights,” explains activist Odilia Romero, who along with her daughter, Janeth Martínez, has pledged to defend ancestral languages ​​and demand that local public institutions Los Angeles, such as the police, school district, children’s hospital, or county department of health services provide translation services for the most commonly spoken indigenous languages ​​in the city.

“Having access to an interpreter is a human right. Life is in our word, a word makes a difference, a word that does not have the proper context can cause someone to lose their freedom, be deported, lose their life or that of their child, everything depends on a thread: the language” , says Odilia, who with her work provides translators in more than 350 dialects to 27 of the 50 states of the country.

Calculating and mapping the total number of indigenous languages ​​spoken in the United States is a truly complex task because when indigenous people enter the country, whether they come from Mexico, Guatemala or Honduras, and whether they enter regularly or irregularly, they immediately they are diluted in the category of Hispanic or Latino, a large community and less homogeneous than many Americans believe. This Latinization immediately erases an identity that does not fit into any of the boxes that immigration forms, those of hospitals or those of the police enable when they ask you to identify yourself. This Latinization erases their language, and with it the identity of their people. “There is no data on us as indigenous peoples and that makes linguistic violence more difficult and harsher. It is assumed that because you are Latino, you speak Spanish”, says Romero.

Training translators has been very intense work, according to this activist from the San Bartolomé Zoogocho community, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, who came to the United States speaking only her ancestral language, without knowing Spanish or English. “It is not enough that the translators who are required in courts, police stations and hospitals know how to speak the indigenous language and can translate it into Spanish or English, it is necessary that they be trained in the legal and medical systems of each country, because the jurisdictions and logics change a lot. Furthermore, when you transfer an idea in an indigenous language to Spanish and from there to English, there is a high risk that essential details will be lost”, she explains.

Another great challenge facing this fight for linguistic justice in the United States is the great variety of dialects that indigenous languages ​​sometimes have within themselves. “There are more than 100 variants of Zapotec that do not understand each other, so when a court contacts us to send a Zapotec translator, we are faced with a dilemma: which Zapotec of all those that are spoken? We then have to start inquiring about the specific town where the person is from, their origin and this delays a trial or medical attention ”, he explains.

Services that reflect the crises of the peoples of America

In addition, the migrant indigenous population that arrives in the United States is not always the same, geopolitical conditions cause them to change rapidly. “Now we are seeing a high demand for translators to communicate with the Miskito indigenous people of Nicaragua, who are migrating due to the dispossession of their territory. The same happens with the Garífunas of Honduras or with the indigenous people of the Amazon in Brazil. Our services are mutating as the conflicts that our peoples are experiencing grow,” says Romero.

Despite the difficulties, Odilia Romero has not faltered in her commitment. The reason for it is very evident: this cause runs through it entirely. As a child, her parents emigrated north of her, leaving her in the care of her grandmothers. After a few years, it was her turn to travel. Her double abandonment, first that of her parents, and then that of leaving her grandmothers and her people, her language and her land, profoundly marked her destiny.

“I became my parents’ translator, like Malinche, a 13-year-old girl, delivered as a slave who is forced to interpret. This has not changed today, there are thousands of children interpreting for their families and their parents because they speak an indigenous language that is not recognized or taught”, explains this activist who was forced by the situation to search, as an adult, with all their forces that the institutions work to lessen linguistic violence. “You resist and you learn to resist with what the system gives you, you learn to be creative in your resistance. For this reason, in addition to translation services, we look for vaccination services, food pantries, everything that can provide rights, dignity and respect for our communities”.