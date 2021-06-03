ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

A woman in California wanted to protect her dogs – and took an extremely high risk: She pushed a bear.

Bradbury – what do you not do for your beloved pets? Going for a walk, clearing away their poop, stroking, washing, taking care of – 24 hours of permanent care for man’s best friend is quite normal for many dog ​​owners. Nothing should happen to the animal. For this one or the other takes a risk that it is so rare.

Hailey Morinico, 17 years old, from California would never have thought of becoming a hero on Memorial Day, May 31st. On that day, the fallen soldiers are remembered. Now she will have a very special memory of the holiday herself. Like her cousin on the portal TikTok * shows, Hailey pushed a full-grown bear.

Bears pushed, dogs rescued – all on Memorial Day

The video shows how their dogs bark like crazy on the terrace at the bear who is standing on the wall and has his two little bear cubs with them.

Bear and children on the wall. © Screenshot TikTok

A dog attacks the furry intruder, who hits back with his big hand – possibly to protect the children.

The bear is fighting a black dog. © Screenshot Tiktok

Alerted by all the noise, Hailey sprints outside and pushes the bear back from the wall.

Hailey pushes the bear. © Screenshot TikTok

In desperation, she grabs one of her little dogs and runs back inside the house. What a deed of a worried dog mom. So convinced of this action, the cousin posted the video from the surveillance camera on TikTok. This video has over 68 million views.

Bear pusher Haily celebrates: “This woman is only afraid of God”

And the users are literally freaking out. “This woman is just afraid of God,” says a German. Hailey is also called “Superhero” or “Gangster”. In any case, the video went around the world: Comments in German, English, Spanish or Thai can be read. Many animal lovers can also relate to the bear who wants to protect his children. But the heroine is and remains Hailey. “She fought a bear! Coolest person of all time! “, Cheers a user.

You yourself describe the situation aloud usatoday.com as follows: “I ran to the bear, looked him in the eye and pushed him.” Hailey, however, classifies her action. “Don’t do the same as me. Don’t push bears. It could turn out differently, ”says Hailey ruefully. With Bradbury, their home in the mountains, bear sightings are not uncommon. Typically speaking, you should speak quietly and quietly so that the bear can tell that you are human and not another animal. You should make yourself big, look at the bear and slowly walk away. Fast, hectic movements could frighten the animal off, according to the National Park Service usatoday.com.

In Germany, too, someone was amazed when they looked into their garden, and there an SUV dashed unbraked through the hedge. Another Man wasn't particularly surprised by the Amazon messengerwhen he recognized the "hiding place" of the package.

