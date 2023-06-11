This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter of EL PAÍS America in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can. in this link.

In Latin America, as in the rest of the world, sexual violence against children, adolescents and women cuts across all social layers. Many judicial sentences acquit the aggressor because these are crimes that are almost always committed in private and, therefore, difficult to prove. Cases such as that of the Argentine actress Thelma Fardin —who denounced her co-star Juan Darthés for having raped her when she was 16 years old and he was 45—, also show that it does not matter how well-known the victim is to guarantee that it is done justice. Those who achieve it usually take years, sometimes decades. However, the irruption of feminisms and historic rulings such as that of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) against the Bolivian State in the case of Brisa de Angulo Losada have begun to promote changes in the region.

Let’s remember that mistake. In January, the Inter-American Court sanctioned Bolivia for not having adequately investigated and punished the rape of Brisa de Angulo Losada by her cousin when she was a teenager. He also accused him of not having protected her and for the re-victimization caused by the police, health and judicial services that investigated the case.

According to the Inter-American Court, the Bolivian State failed to comply with its obligation to “guarantee, without discrimination based on gender, as well as the victim’s condition as a girl, the right of access to Justice.” The complaint was filed in the Bolivian courts in 2002. The ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights came in 2023. 22 years have passed.

De Angulo Losada resigned to demand financial compensation. His main objective, he stressed, was to achieve structural changes to prevent sexual violence against minors and accompany those who suffer it.

“The State of Bolivia has responded positively,” says Ana Elena Obando, Equality Now’s legal advisor for Latin America, by phone. According to Obando, the Prosecutor’s Office has formed a technical table to advance the protocols for prevention and accompaniment to the victims that the sentence dictates and has shown itself open to providing training with a gender perspective to staff. The Legislative Branch, for its part, has received four bills with the amendments to the Penal Code requested by the Inter-American Court.

Legislative change is necessary not only in Bolivia but in a large part of the Latin American countries that have not yet adapted their regulations to jurisprudence and regional and international standards. The definition of rape should no longer be based on the paradigm of the use of force and the resistance of the victim, but be based on the absence of consent.

“Consent cannot be inferred exclusively from the silence or passivity of the victim or from her non-verbal or physical resistance,” says Obando. The victim “can be paralyzed by rape. It is important to know that behind all sexual crimes there is an unequal power relationship, as in the case of a teacher or tutor and a student, a doctor and his patient, ”he continues.

In its ruling, the Inter-American Court also requested Bolivia to repeal the crime of rape —which establishes lower penalties than rape for a supposedly consensual relationship between an adult and a minor— and replace it with rape. Other 16 countries of the continent they still include this criminal figure in their penal codesincluding Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela and Ecuador.

The legislative change is a first step, but afterward the implementation of these norms must be guaranteed, as well as compliance with the protocols for accompanying the victims. There are still many women who say they have received degrading treatment by the police and judicial authorities after filing a complaint. This attitude leads some victims not to file a complaint or to decide not to go ahead with it.

After knowing the acquittal sentence for Darthés, Thelma Fardin asked the victims of sexual violence not to give up before the obstacles that appear on the way. “I want to ask all the people who dared to break the silence not to feel that this indoctrinates us. Do not indoctrinate me, please do not indoctrinate you, ”she said at a press conference, along with her lawyers and Amnesty International.

The Argentine actress expressed her discomfort with the ruling in the first instance of the Brazilian justice that determined that there was not enough evidence to prove that there was rape and consider the other abuses prescribed. “They tell us to go to justice, we are going to justice. The ruling itself says that much of the sexual abuse has been proven, that he performed oral sex on me, that there was penetration with his fingers, but since it happened in 2009, it is prescribed. If it had happened in 2010, it would not be prescribed. You have to choose when you are abused, ”she criticized. “What is justice asking of children, that they film themselves when they are abused?” She questioned.

Fardin’s public denunciation in 2018 made many Argentines dare to recount for the first time episodes of sexual violence that had been silent for years. To prevent these attacks, one of the key measures is to provide sex education in schools, which is highly resisted by conservative and religious sectors.

