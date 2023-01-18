Until Elon Musk makes windshield wipers obsolete with his laser beams, the wipers will have to be replaced every now and then. With a lot of cars that is child’s play, but there are a lot of cars where the wipers are partly hidden under the hood for aerodynamics. That can be very inconvenient when replacing the wipers and it is difficult to properly lay down an antifreeze blanket in frost.

Many car brands – such as Volkswagen, Kia, Polestar, Renault and BMW – partially hide the wipers under the hood of certain models. To make your life easier, these models are often equipped with a service position for the wipers. Also known as the in English Service Position called. In this mode, the wipers raise for easy access.

If the wipers are up, you can easily put them upright. You can then easily replace them, or use this position to put down your antifreeze blanket. By first placing your wipers on the blanket, you can then put the flap between the doors without the thing blowing away. The next morning you don’t have a frozen window or frozen wipers.

This is how you put the wipers in the service position

It works like a cheat code. At Volkswagen (and therefore also Audi, Skoda and Seat) you have to switch the ignition on and then switch it off again. If you then move the windshield wiper lever, the windshield wipers will shoot up and stay up. At that moment you can fold them up to replace the wipers or to put the antifreeze blanket on the window.

Now you no longer have to press the arms of your windscreen wiper against the hood to put down the antifreeze blanket or replace the wipers. That saves damage. On Kias and Hyundais, the service position of the wipers works about the same, only you have to hold the lever up. At Polestar you have to select the service mode via a menu.

This article was originally posted in October 2022. The article has been updated and reposted.