A few weeks ago they were still packed. But now that the first cold is moving across the country, the stocks of gas company Gasunie are immediately dwindling considerably. At the moment, the gas storages are about 10 percent emptier than the peak of two months ago, a Gasunie spokesperson confirms after reporting of it AD. It’s been especially hard the last few days.

In ‘normal’ times no one would care. It also makes sense that stocks fall in the winter – that’s exactly what they’re for. When it gets colder, more is burned and so gas consumption increases (considerably). In that case, stocks must always be called upon.

“But now everything is on edge,” says a spokesman for the gas company. She is referring to the energy crisis that Russia has caused in Europe since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Because the Kremlin has been cutting off gas supplies to Europe since the summer, concerns have arisen about looming shortages this winter. According to politicians and energy experts, well-filled gas storage facilities are the key to getting through that winter. And so fluctuations are followed with suspicion.

Two months ago, politicians and energy experts exulted that stocks had been filled to historic, and therefore safe, levels. Now the question is whether they don’t run out too quickly. And whether the Netherlands will still run into problems. Gasunie has a dashboard developed, on which everyone can follow the filling level from day to day.

Gasunie is short and sweet about the current decrease in stocks: it is comparable to colder periods in previous years, and therefore nothing to worry about, according to the spokesperson. “Even if we get an Elfsteden winter, we will still keep our feet warm in principle.” New deliveries also continue to arrive, replenishing stocks.

Consumption increased explosively

The increased gas consumption is also not a cause for concern at the moment, she says. That consumption may have increased explosively – by 30 percent in two weeks. But that too is comparable to similar cold spells in previous years. In fact, it is even slightly less, because Dutch households and companies try to save energy, for example by lowering the thermostat. A spokesperson for energy company Eneco confirms this: “Despite the colder weather, the savings that have been made are still holding up reasonably well.”

Research by consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, published on Wednesday, shows that this trend applies throughout Europe, although there are differences between countries. Due to “behavioral changes”, or savings, average gas consumption in European countries is now 16 percent lower compared to previous, similar cold spells, the consultancy reports. “The storages are holding up well, despite the cold,” said the agency.

However, it does not mean that there is no cause for concern at all – and they know that at Gasunie. The more stocks shrink, the greater the chance of problems during the next winter, that of 2023/2024. Substantial stocks must also be built up for that winter. But that will be a lot more difficult if the ‘starting point’ at the start of the coming filling season is low: when the Netherlands comes out this winter with only a small amount of gas left in storage. A very long, cold winter can be problematic.

The major complicating factor is that the coming filling season will be a lot more difficult to obtain alternative gas for the Russian gas that has disappeared. European countries have now bought a lot of liquefied gas (LNG), including from the United States and Qatar, to fill their storages. Next year there may be formidable competitors that prey on that gas: China, for example. If the Chinese economy starts to grow again, that country will also need a lot of gas.

Warned

The International Energy Agency has previously warned of this scenario. And it did again this week, when the head of that organisation, Fatih Birol, visited European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Birol warned that Europe could face a shortage of 30 billion cubic meters of gas during the winter of 2023/2024 – almost 10 percent of the EU’s total consumption.

In view of these risks, Gasunie announced at the beginning of this week that, on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, it will investigate the possibilities for a ‘further, temporary expansion’ of the capacity to import liquefied gas, including via the port of Terneuzen. This extra capacity should “ensure that there is also a sufficient supply of gas next year” and avoid problems during the following winters.

That liquefied gas must be there. In any case, the intention shows that uncertainty will remain high for the time being – and that the high energy prices will therefore probably not go away either. How long will the scarcity last? The spokesman for Gasunie says that the company is currently assuming “three more winters”.

