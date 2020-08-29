How will it affect gold and silver? Right now the good agriculture sector means that this time the kharif crop will be very good, which will be cut in the winter. That is, when the crop will be cut in the winter, the money will come to the farmers. The Modi government has now allowed farmers to sell their crop to whomever they want, so that farmers will also sell their crops at good prices, which will increase their income this time. Rural people buy gold and silver a lot (Gold Silver demand in rural India) and this time the same trend can be seen. One reason for the fire in the gold-silver demand in winter will also be that if weddings are postponed, then next time everyone will buy gold-silver for weddings (Gold Silver demand in marriage season) will do.

How much has the area of ​​the kharif crop increased? As of Friday, the total area under the kharif crop stood at 10.82 million hectares, compared to 10.1 million hectares in the same period last year. That is, this time the area of ​​the crop has increased by 7 percent. This increase is due to growing crops of paddy, oilseeds and pulses. Oilseeds have cultivated 193 lakh hectares and cotton 128 lakh hectares, the highest in the last 5 years.

Good rain made farmers happy This time the acreage has created a big record, which was previously created in 2016. In 2016, a total of 1075 lakh hectares were cultivated. The average area of ​​India in the last 5 years has been 10.66 million hectares. The biggest reason for increased acreage is good monsoon ie good rain. The second biggest reason for increase in acreage of Kharib crop is the agriculture sector being free from lockdown.

Agricultural sector brightened by the relaxation in lockdown Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says that the exemption given to the agriculture sector during the lockdown helped the farmers tremendously. Due to this, first they got relief in harvesting of Rabi crop and then sowing of Kharib crop also became easy. Actually, it was necessary to give relaxation to the agriculture sector, because every industry was shut down, as if there was a shortage of food grains, then the loss would be different to the farmers, the inflation would be very high and it could be that the grain Had to deal with deficiency.

Recently there has been a news from the agriculture sector that due to good rains, the area of ​​Kharib crop has been record high (good rain results record kharif crop acreage). It is estimated that the growth in agriculture sector will continue, while the country’s GDP is continuously shrinking. This news of the agriculture sector will not only give a boost to the economy, but it is also being speculated that due to this winter, gold-silver prices in witner may also be on fire. Let’s know how.