The energy surcharge that should soften the energy bill of people with an income around the social minimum next winter will also be paid out to a small group of students for the first time. Minister Carola Schouten (Poverty Policy, ChristenUnie) announced this on Monday. Students who live in rooms and receive a supplementary grant receive a one-off payment of four hundred euros.

Although the energy bill is now lower than last year, prices are “still a lot higher than before,” writes Minister Schouten in the bill. The cabinet believes it is important to include students in the scheme now because “students are also confronted with higher energy costs and there are students who may run into financial problems as a result”. According to the cabinet, this decision is in line with court rulings on students’ entitlement to an energy allowance and a recommendation from the Council of State.

Other households that qualify for the energy allowance will receive a maximum of 1,300 euros this year. Responsibility for paying the energy surcharge once again rests with the municipalities. In some municipalities, part of the amount has already been paid out to bridge the first half of the year. These municipalities can still pay 800 euros per household this year, the other municipalities will pay the entire amount in one go. The allowance for students is therefore still well below the amount for other households.