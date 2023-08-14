Last week it was revealed that Red Dead Renemption will have a port coming for nintendoswitch and also ps4, something that has not been to the taste of the fans, since they are not giving any kind of retreat to the original version. However, for some it is the perfect opportunity to take a look.

Given this, users have wondered how big the game will be, since Rockstar Games It does not usually do a lot of file compression, something that has been seen in other company games released for the console. Nintendo. And it seems that this will change with this game, since there is a possibility that the entire title will fit in the physical version.

It is mentioned that the adventure will fit in 11.4GBso it is possible that there will be no additional downloads once players access the information, which includes the base game and also the DLC of Undead Nightmare. Of course, the multiplayer mode is going to be conspicuous by its absence, since its sequel is the one that has that option that is currently active.

In the case of users who have the initiative to buy the digital format, it is recommended that they buy an additional micro sd memory to expand the console, since it only has 32 GB at the base. Of course, those who have the oled version, this is double the already mentioned, that is, about 64 GB that is reduced due to updates and others.

Remember that red dead redemption the 17 of August in digital and the October 13 in physic.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: now they have learned to compress things, let’s hope this take-away version of the great jean title is worth it. It will be a matter of seeing how it runs next Friday.