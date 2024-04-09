On April 17, 2024, the Huawei Nova 12i cell phone with 256GB storage8GB of RAM, 108MP high-resolution camera, 5000mAh battery with 40W fast charging, green color and 6.7-inch AOD screen, so the smartphone is already available on said website. pre-sale with a price of $5,999 Mexican pesos (giving CLICK HERE) and the option to pre-order it in cash with debit and credit cards in a single issue or on credit over a period of up to 12 months without interest. The characteristics of the smart cell phone and the payment schemes that participate are detailed below.

These are the characteristics of Huawei Nova 12i 256GB green cell phone in pre-sale on Amazon Mexico .

– Nova 12i model.

– 256GB of SSD storage.

– 4G cellular technology.

– EMUI 14 operating system.

– 8GB of RAM memory.

– High-res portrait camera with 108MP resolution.

– Supercharge Turbo 2.0 of 40 W.

– Green color.

– 6.7 inch AOD screen.

– 5000 mAh battery.

– EMUI 14 Fun Together.

What are the payment methods for the green Huawei Nova 12i 256GB cell phone in pre-sale on Amazon Mexico?

He Huawei Nova 12i smart phone 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 108MP resolution High-Re portrait camera, 40W turbo supercharge, green color is in Amazon Mexico with a pre-sale price of $5,999 Mexican pesos. The smartphone includes a cash payment option (with debit and credit cards) and up to 12 months without interest with participating credit cards, on this occasion payment with financing does not apply. The following table details how the monthly payments are.

TERM IN MONTHS PAYMENT FOR EACH MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $331.94* $1,967.67 $7,966.67 18 months $434.92* $1,829.70 $7,828.70 12 months $499.91 FREE $5,999 9 months $666.55 FREE $5,999 6 months $999.83 FREE $5,999 3 months $1,999.66 FREE $5,999

