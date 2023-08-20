Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Tensions are rising: Polish soldiers are reinforcing the barbed wire fence along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. (Archive photo) © Attila Husejnow/Imago

Andrei Gurulov bares his teeth at Poland. The Russian politician warns Warsaw against moving troops towards Kaliningrad.

Moscow – Moscow is provoking again by intensifying and expanding the Ukraine war to include NATO: “Guys, this will end badly for you,” Russian politician Andrei Gurulev threatened Poland on Russian state television. He assumes that the NATO member wants access to the area around the city of Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad, the administrative area the size of Schleswig-Holstein between Poland, the Baltic Sea and Lithuania, belongs to the Russian Federation without having a direct geographical connection to it. Tensions had risen after the Wagner mercenaries who formerly fought for Russia moved to Belarus to train Belarusian troops there. Poland promptly responded to the threat by bolstering its forces there by several thousand soldiers. Russia, in turn, sees this as a renewed threat to its territory and is now shooting back verbally.

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus – Poland expects an invasion

The Russian politician Andrei Gurulev accuses Poland of its own greed outside of NATO goals – they are aimed solely at defending the alliance. On social media and on television, various Russian politicians have expressed the suspicion that Poland’s troop reinforcements indicate their own interests in western Ukraine. Poland, on the other hand, is anticipating an invasion by the Wagner mercenaries and is going through several military scenarios, as a government spokesman has now announced. Poland and NATO are most concerned about the area surrounding the Polish city of Suwalki.

NATO uses the “Suwalki Corridor” to describe a 100-kilometer-wide land connection between Lithuania and Poland around the Polish city of Suwalki. There is the only land connection between the Baltic States and Poland, that is, with NATO; At the same time, this strip separates the territory of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad from Belarus, where a few Wagner mercenaries are currently stationed. This situation is fueling NATO concerns about the Ukraine war spilling over into a NATO partner, a spokesman for the defense alliance said in connection with Gurulev’s threats.

Anger in Russia: Gurulev threatens to deploy nuclear weapons

With Wagner’s arrival in Belarus, the situation has become unstable and threatening; This is also due to Gurulev’s clear warning that Russia would defend the Kaliningrad exclave by hook or by crook. Just like the Ukraine, as the Russian politician has now made clear again on television. “It will be easy: strategic deterrence is important; we are realizing this by stationing nuclear weapons in friendly Belarus,” says Guruljow. (Karsten Hinzmann)