The head of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov promised to move the demilitarized zone to Moscow

Ukraine intends to push the demilitarized zone to Moscow. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of the Republic (NSDC) Alexey Danilov.

According to Danilov, the Ukrainian military has a desire to have as many weapons as possible. He also said that St. Petersburg, Moscow and other Russian territories are allegedly “under the control of weapons” made in Ukraine.

This demilitarized zone will at least extend to Moscow, to St. Petersburg, we will definitely extend it Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

The NSDC Secretary added that the promotion of this zone is intended to be the response of the “civilized world.” He also explained that the demilitarized zone will run “along completely different meridians and parallels” than Russian President Vladimir Putin would like. “This will definitely be the territory of the Russian Federation, not Ukraine,” he concluded.

Photo: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Putin said that the demilitarized zone in Ukraine should be located at a distance from Russian cities

The head of state explained that it should be at a distance that would protect the cities from shelling. He noted that he was referring to long-range guns, primarily foreign-made, which Ukraine uses to shell peaceful Russian settlements.

According to Putin, Russian military personnel are now engaged in “pushing the enemy away from vital settlements of the Russian Federation.” The president added that this is the main motive of military personnel “who fight and risk their lives.”

Russia has named the most effective borders of the “sanitary zone” in Ukraine

In June 2023, the Russian leader said that a “sanitary zone” could be created on the territory of Ukraine. Putin admitted that it could appear if Ukraine continues to try to strike Russian border areas. The purpose of such a zone would be to prevent Ukraine from “getting us,” he said.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev noted that in order to achieve the greatest protective effect, the demilitarized zone should pass along the borders of the Ukrainian Lvov. He explained this by the operating range of Western weapons supplied to Kyiv. “Then these will be the new safe borders of what used to be called ‘country 404,’” the politician said.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The State Duma warned against attacks by Western weapons on Russian territory

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky indicated that the use of Western weapons by Ukrainian troops to strike Russian territory would lead to direct confrontation between Moscow and the West. According to the parliamentarian, Western politicians are not interested in peace in Ukraine and only want to “remain in the master’s stream of Russophobia.”

Related materials:

His comments followed remarks by Estonian President Alar Karis, who opposed restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian regions. Karis suggested that strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Western weapons on Russian territory are inevitable for tactical reasons.