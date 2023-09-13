Just hours before the pre-sale begins, we share its new prices and details with you:

iPhone 15 from 19,499 MXN

iPhone 15 Plus from 21,999 MXN

iPhone 15 Pro from 23,999 MXN

iPhone 15 Pro Max from 28,999 MXN

It is important to mention that the price will rise depending on the specifications you require, reaching its maximum at 34,999 MXN for the 1T Pro Max model.

Among the variants that these new versions present, the following stand out:

One of the most notable features is the introduction of the “Dynamic Island”, an interface that takes advantage of the notch to provide relevant information in an intuitive way.

It is equipped with Ceramic Shield to protect your screen, as well as dust and water resistance.

It will be available in two sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, with five color options to choose from: Yellow, Black, Blue and Pink

48 MP Main Camera

Next generation wireless connectivity

Goodbye to the Lightning port: USB-C on the iPhone 15

