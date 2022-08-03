The Tesla Model S Plaid has 1020 horsepower with which you can accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.1 seconds. The top speed is 322 kilometers per hour. Tesla has now announced the final prices of the Model S and Model X Plaid.

On the outside, the new Plaid version is mainly recognizable by its new front bumper, but for the rest it is still mainly the Model S, a car that is basically ten years old. Of course, this electric model has undergone quite a few upgrades over the years and the inside has also been extensively modernized.

Tesla Model S Plaid. © Tesla



What is especially striking is the new display that seems to come from the Model 3. The 17-inch measuring screen protrudes slightly above the dashboard and has a resolution of 2200 × 1300 pixels. The driver also has his own digital dashboard. It's behind the optional new 'Yoke' handlebars, which have a sawn-off top and are reminiscent of Kitt's handlebars from the series knight rider.

The Model S Plaid will be delivered from the third quarter

The passengers in the second row of seats get their own screen for, among other things, playing games. This screen is located between the two front seats. Two wireless controllers can also be ordered for this. The new Teslas can now be configured on the Tesla site and will be delivered in the Netherlands from the third quarter.

Tesla Model S Plaid. © Tesla



The starting price of the Model S Plaid is 139,990 euros. In addition to the Model S Plaid, the price of the Model X Plaid is also known. This costs 143,990 euros. Because it is larger and heavier, this model accelerates slightly slower from 0-100 km/h. The seven-seater rushes through the sprint in just 2.6 seconds and the top speed is 262 km/h. The range of the models is 600 and 528 kilometers respectively.

Tesla Model S and Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive coming later

The Model S Plaid would initially cost 119,990 in the Netherlands, although that price was later increased to 131,000. So now another 9000 euros has been added. The Model X Plaid was initially on the Dutch order list for 121,000. The previously announced Tesla Model S Plaid+, which would be even faster, has already been canceled at an earlier stage, because the standard versions would be soon enough. Delivery of the slower, updated Model S and Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive has been postponed to next year.





