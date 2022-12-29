With effect from the new year new laws and regulations in force. Put in this article NRC several in a row.

Some of the changes are part of the purchasing power repair package for which the government has earmarked 15 billion euros. In 2022, the consequences of high inflation were already major for many Dutch people. But, the cabinet continued to say, major repair work was legally only possible from 2023. Apart from the energy surcharges, major measures were therefore not taken until 1 January.

Benefits will increase from Sunday and the new price ceiling will come into effect to prevent households from spending too much on energy. In addition, the jubelton will disappear, the NIPT test will become free and step and foster family will also have the right to speak in court.

Work & Income

It minimum wage rises by 10.5 percent. The minimum monthly wage, still 1,756.20 euros in 2022, will be 1,934.40 euros in the new year for employees aged 21 and older. The benefits that are linked to the minimum wage, such as the AOW and the WW, will also be higher. This also applies to the care allowance, rent allowance, childcare allowance and the child-related budget.

The base rate for the income tax decreases from 37.07 percent to 36.93 percent. This percentage applies to incomes up to 73,031 euros per year. Above that, the rate remains the same at 49.5 percent. It saves working people up to 102 euros in tax per year.

Energy & Living

The new price cap for gas and electricity. Up to a consumption of 1,200 cubic meters and 2,900 kilowatt hours of electricity, households and small businesses pay a maximum price of 1.45 euros per cubic meter and 40 euro cents per kilowatt hour. For households with district or block heating, the price ceiling has been set at 47.38 per gigajoule of district heating.

The jubilant disappears. Until now, parents could donate more than a ton to their children tax-free for the purchase of a house. That amount goes down to 28,947 euros, equal to the amount that parents are allowed to donate to their children at all. The government will abolish the exemption completely from 1 January 2024. Wealthy parents will continue to have the option of making a gift to their child.

Income of young people under the age of 27 living at home no longer counts towards the cost-sharing standard . That's good news for parents who receive means-tested benefits. The income of their children living at home no longer counts towards the calculation of the benefit.

Homeowners too one energy-saving measure can apply for a subsidy of up to 15 percent of the costs from 1 January. Until now, this was only possible for several measures at the same time and up to 20 percent of the costs. That percentage will also increase, to 30 percent of the costs for multiple measures.

It VAT rate on solar panels will go down to 0 percent. That was still 21 percent up to and including 2022, which could be reclaimed from the Tax and Customs Administration afterwards. It is no longer necessary to advance and ask for a refund.

Care

The NIPT test, with which a fetus can be screened for Down, Edwards and Patau syndrome, will be free. Until this year, pregnant women had to pay 175 euros for prenatal screening. The NIPT test is a more accurate and less risky alternative to the combination test, which will disappear from the basic package.

Justice & Security