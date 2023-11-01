Collect your ID card from the office without an appointment

GEspecially in large cities, appointments at citizens’ offices are often difficult to get – collecting your passport, ID card or electronic residence permit is now easier.

From November, receipt of the PIN for the online function of your passport or ID card can be confirmed at the office without an appointment. It should be possible to collect the document without an appointment at special machines that work similarly to parcel stations.

Immigration of skilled workers is becoming easier

Immigration for skilled workers is becoming easier. For skilled workers from third countries with a university degree, the earning limits for the so-called EU Blue Card will be lowered. In addition, the list of bottleneck occupations with which this residence permit can be applied for is being expanded.

For skilled workers with vocational training or a university degree, the immigrant’s activity does not have to be related to his or her training or qualification in order to obtain a residence permit – however, exceptions apply for certain professions.

The cancellation period for car insurance ends

Many customers who want to change their car insurance can cancel informally with their old insurer by November 30th. This applies if the insurance year of the contract ends on December 31st, which is usually the case.

Is there a risk of strikes at the railway again?

On November 9th, the train drivers’ union GDL and Deutsche Bahn will negotiate for the first time in the current collective bargaining round. GDL boss Claus Weselsky doesn’t want to spend much time on warning strikes and wants the members to vote quickly on indefinite strikes. It is unclear whether there will be work stoppages in November.

Schwesig becomes President of the Federal Council

The Federal Council presidency changes on November 1st. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) replaces Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD).

November 11th, 11:11 am

On the eleventh in the eleventh the crazy session begins again. Since this day falls on a Saturday this time, even more visitors than usual are expected, especially in Cologne. The highlight of the fifth season is again Rose Monday, this time on February 12th.







One last time “Wetten,dass..?” with Thomas Gottschalk

Since 1987, fans of the busy Saturday evening entertainment have always been able to look forward to the next “Wetten,dass..?” with entertainer Thomas Gottschalk, and at some point there was always a new edition. On November 25th, Gottschalk wants to have his final “Wetten,dass…” .?” moderate. Afterwards, all that remains are the memories of memorable TV moments.

Older cell phones also warn of disasters

In the event of a disaster, a warning is sent to consumers via the Cell Broadcast warning system. Previously, emergency warnings only went to cell phones with current operating systems. From November, Vodafone wants to change that and introduce broadcast channel 919, which owners of older cell phones can then select to receive warnings.

The Atari console returns

Food for nostalgics and nerds: The Atari 2600 video game console, which was widespread in the 80s, is coming back. The new edition will be available in Germany from November 17th.

“Black Friday” on November 24th and Cyber ​​Monday on November 27th

After Thanksgiving in the USA, which this year takes place on November 23, 2023, another tradition has been established: the discount battle on the Friday after, “Black Friday”. It’s the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season. Dealers in Germany are also joining in and offering discount campaigns. But fraudsters also lure people with fake shops and dubious deals.







“Last” Beatles song will be released on November 2nd

More than 50 years after their breakup, the Beatles’ “last” song will be released on November 2nd. “Now And Then” was written and sung by John Lennon in the late 1970s. After his murder in 1980, Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono gave the recording to the remaining three ex-Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who recorded further parts. But the means at the time did not allow Lennon’s voice to be highlighted – thanks to technical progress, this was now possible decades later.

The release is accompanied by a twelve-minute documentary with commentary by Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, and a music video will follow on November 3rd.

Loriot is honored with a special postage stamp

Vicco von Bülow alias Loriot would have been 100 years old on November 12th. To mark the occasion, two special postage stamps will be issued from November 2nd.

There are also special stamps with the following motifs: Captain Marvel (“Superheroes” series), Christmas (“The angel’s message: The Savior is born to you today”), Brandenburg Gate (“Historic buildings in Germany”) and “Squirrels in the snow “.